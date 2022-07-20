Tenga

Iroha Stick Vibe

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Designed for "portable pleasure" the Iroha Stick Vibe from Tenga looks like an ordinary lipstick but actually hides a variable-speed clitoral vibrator. The velvety silicone tip is angled to deliver a range of stimulation depending on which side is applied to the body. A great gift for a vibrator newbie, or someone who likes to take their pleasure on the road. Easy to clean and comes with a one year manufacturer's warranty.