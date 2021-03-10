United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Neutrogena
Invisible Daily Defense Face Mist Spf 50
$17.49
At Neutrogena
Benefits Get convenient, powerful protection with NEW Neutrogena Invisible Daily™ Defense Sunscreen Face Mist with SPF 50. Its unique formula layers invisibly under and over makeup with an amazing, lightweight feel. This multi-tasking face mist with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and antioxidants doesn’t just fight against sun damage, it also fights against environmental aggressors such as cold, ozone and pollution. Lightweight, non-greasy feel your skin will love Fights against signs of skin-aging caused by the sun Non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) Oxybenzone-free, paraben-free, oil-free Water-resistant (40 mins)