Old Dutch

International Aura Hammered Champagne Bucket

$90.99 $63.35

The Old Dutch International Aura Hammered Champagne Bucket is the pinnacle of elegance with a warm copper-plated exterior, featuring a layer of lacquer to prevent tarnishing over time. This champagne bucket is crafted of heavy-gauge stainless steel with a double-wall design, keeping champagne ice cold longer. Famous for their copperware, Old Dutch International, Ltd. has been supplying the best in imported housewares and giftware to fine retailers throughout America since 1950. They offer a large assortment of housewares, including bakers racks, trivets, and pot racks in materials like chrome, colorful enamel, and stainless steel. Other product lines include wine racks, serving trays, specialty cookware, clocks, and other home accessories. Old Dutch warehouses and distributes their products from a 30,000 square foot facility in Saddle Brook, N.J. (OD577-1) Dimensions: 7.25 diam. x 8H in. Crafted of heavy-gauge stainless steel with copper plating and electroplated gold accents Lacquered finish prevents tarnishing Double-wall construction keeps champagne cold longer Traditional hammered finish