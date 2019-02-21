Daniel Galvin

Intensive Conditioning Mask

£38.00

Product Description Keratin: Provides hair protection, conditioning and strength. Helps to reduces hair breakage. Shea butter: Efficient moisturiser with Vitamin A and E, supports hair growth and conditions the scalp. Softens and protects the hair. Coconut oil: Adds shine and softness to the hair and prevents hair breakage and split ends with deep conditioning Mongongo oil: Hydrating, rejuvenating and hair protecting Argan oil: Conditioning and moisturising Ubuntu Oil: Nourishing, moisturising, softening and revitalising