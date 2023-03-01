Fujifilm

Instax Mini Link2 Smartphone Printer (soft Pink) Bundle

Bundle Includes: Fujifilm Instax Mini Link2 Instant Smartphone Printer (Soft Pink), and 2 x Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film Pack (20 Exposures) Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer: Connects wirelessly in a simple, yet super fun way. Connect to your Smartphone via the free downloadable Instax Mini Link App and watch the creativity flow with the all-new InstaxAiR feature Application: Ideal for use with Instax mini instant film only InstaxAiR Feature: Adds doodles or shapes to your photos Optimal Picture Quality: You can choose between two image color modes Instax-Rich Mode for rich colors and Instax-Natural Mode for natural image quality. Also, print from videos and add frames, stickers or sketches to add more of your personality to your photos Compact and lightweight Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth Prints 2” x 3” photos For use with Instax Mini instant film only Requires Instax Mini Link Smartphone App Add frames, filters, sketches, and stickers Print photos from videos InstaxAiR feature adds doodles or shapes to your photos Enjoy various creative Printing Modes