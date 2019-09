Reformation

Instagram Made Us Obsessed With This Cute Micro Trend (& You’ll Be Too)

£130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Reformation uses sustainable practices to create its stylish pieces - this 'Malta' top is made from eco-friendly, ethically-sourced crepe. Cut in a slim silhouette, it has flattering, gently gathered cups and self-tie straps to customize the fit. The shirred back gives it flexibility. Wear it with the label's skirt and sandals.