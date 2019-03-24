Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Overstock
Inspired Home Sabrina Velvet Accent Chair With Metal Base
$517.99
$315.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Overstock.com
Functional, versatile and beautiful accent chair is the perfect addition to any space. It will spice up any living environment with qualities of sophistication, class and taste.
Featured in 1 story
Our Picks From Overstock's Semi-Annual Spring Sale
by
Alexis Reliford
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Contemporary
Sandra Side Chairs
$325.00
$128.99
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Spatial Order
Kaufmann Modern Armless Accent Chair With Button Tuftin
$179.00
$143.19
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Homelegance
Erath Danish Modern Mid Century Arm Chair
$285.69
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
1938 Leather Butterfly Chair
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
More from Overstock
DETAILS
Overstock
Khloe Blush Gold Printed Metallic Dot Comforter Set
$202.11
$80.98
from
Overstock.com
BUY
DETAILS
Overstock
Nuloom Handmade Wool Abstract Pixel Trellis Area Rug
$926.00
$522.37
from
Overstock.com
BUY
DETAILS
Overstock
The Old Art Studio Mid Century Geometric 16 Wallpaper
$104.30
from
Overstock.com
BUY
DETAILS
Overstock
Lush Decor Rowley Birds Shower Curtain
$55.00
$31.04
from
Overstock.com
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted