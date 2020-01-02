Alighieri

Infernal Storm Necklace

£210.00

Details The Infernal Storm Necklace is handcrafted from 24ct gold plated bronze, in Hatton Garden, London. Measurements: 1.8cm in length 1.6cm in width 4.3 grams Chain: 24 inch gold filled rolo chain. Story All of the souls Dante encounters in the Inferno are subject to tormenting elements. In the 5th canto, the circle of lust, he meets the lovers Paolo and Francesca. They are trapped in an eternal storm, jettisoned from one side to the next, bound together, in a manner that is both tragic and beautiful. Without the ability to change their situation, all they can do is dance in the storm, as it takes them at their mercy. In speaking to Dante of their time on earth, telling stories of how they fell in love over the tale of Lancelot and Guinever, they move with the infernal wind, and move the reader with their narrative. The Infernal Storm Necklace explores the way in which we are subject to external forces, and reminds us to dance with them, as we go. For further details, or if we can help in any way, please email clients@alighieri.co.uk.