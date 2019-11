Minna

Ikat Runner Rust

Product Story Add a pop of color to your dining table with our Ikat runner. Ikat, or jaspé, is an ancient resist dyeing technique found in many parts of the world. The cotton threads are first knotted and dyed before warping the loom, resulting in a painterly effect after weaving. Style in any room on a dining table, coffee table, dresser, or bookshelf. Handwoven by a family-run cooperative of weavers in Nahuala, Guatemala.