VMV Hypoallergenics

Id Monolaurin Gel

C$31.64

Buy Now Review It

At VMV Hypoallergenics

Face + body clarifying smoothening mattifier. Monolaurin, a smoothening-and-clarifying coconut-derivative helps skin appear more uniform from head to “glow.” Non-drying and pore-friendly. Gives skin a matte finish, and helps skin feel cooler, calmer, and more refreshed.