Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Warp + Weft

Icn Plus Wide Leg

$98.00
At Warp + Weft
A nod to trendsetting style in Seoul, this high rise style is a fresh alternative to your skinnies. Sculpts through the midsection and widens out through the leg to a flattering A-line shape. Modern, timeless and versatile.
Featured in 1 story
An Evergreen List Of Our Fave Sustainable Brands
by Emily Ruane