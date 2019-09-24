Cuisinart

Ice-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker

The Cuisinart Electronic Ice Cream Maker makes 2 qts of ice cream in just 20 minutes! The machine includes a lid with ingredient spout and integrated measuring cup, a 2 qt freezer bowl and an improved paddle for faster processing time. The housing is a sleek brushed chrome with a simple LCD display with pushpad settings for ice cream, gelato or sorbet. It's also great for making frozen yogurt! The machine even features a count-down timer and shuts off automatically. Includes full instructions and a selection of recipes. Manufacturer's 3 year limited warranty. Measures 9.7\" l x 8.6\" w x 13.2\" h.