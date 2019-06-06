Walker Books

"i Will Not Be Erased": Our Stories About Growing Up As People Of Colour

Fourteen joyous, funny and life-affirming essays from gal-dem's talented writers. gal-dem, the award-winning online and print magazine, is created by women and non-binary people of colour. In this thought-provoking and moving collection of fourteen essays, gal-dem's writers use raw material from their teenage years – diaries, poems and chat histories – to explore growing up. gal-dem have been described by the Guardian as "the agents of change we need", and these essays essays tackle important subjects including race, gender, mental health and activism, making this essential reading for any young person.