Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Kyn.

Hyaluronic Acid

$14.00
At Ulta Beauty
Kyn. Hyaluronic Acid improves density, fulness and softness-helping repair your hair from root to tip. Specially formulated to improve hair growth and hair diameter. Thicken your hair with Kyn. Hyaluronic Acid.
Featured in 1 story
6 Hair-Thickening Products That Actually Work
by Samantha Sasso