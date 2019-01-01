Huion

Huion H420 Usb Graphics Drawing Tablet Board Kit

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Huion H420 4" x 2.23" USB Art Design Pen Graphics Drawing Tablet Board Pad Specification: 1. Technology: Electromagnetic Digitizer 2. Active Area: 4 x 2.23" 3. Resolution: 4000 LPI (Line Per Inch) 4. Report Rate: 200RPS 5. Pen Pressure: 2048 Levels 6. Express keys: 3 Express keys 7. Reading Height: 0.6" 8. Supply Voltage: DC5V 9. Power Consumption: 0.35W 10.OS Supported above: Windows Win7//8/10/Vista/XP/Mac OS 10.8.0 or above. 11.Interface Support: USB 12.USB Cable Length: 1.5M 13.Dimensions: 176.6mm x 112mm x 7.5mm 14.Net Weight: 132g Package contents: 1x HUION H420 Graphic Tablet 1x Digital Pen 1x USB Cable 1x User Manual 4x Spare Tip for Replacemet 1x Remove Tool 1x Driver CD