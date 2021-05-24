Omi Wood x House of Harlow 1960

Horn Bolero And Braid Necklace Stack

$179.00

The Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack was inspired by horns glimpsed in the Masai market in Nairobi, Kenya. Horn necklaces are often made with cow bones, bull horns, and ivory and they hold various meanings across different cultures. Cow horns are linked to fertility, and femininity. Bull horns to virility and strength. The Horn Bolero Necklace is a balance between strength and protection, femininity and grace. Wear the necklaces together for a statement piece of on their own for everyday. The Horn Bolero necklace was designed in collaboration with Nicole Richie from the House of Harlow for a limited edition piece exclusively sold on Etsy.