Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Bronzer

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit’s award-winning Hoola bronzer is now available in 4 SUNsational shades. All shades feature the same soft, blendable formula and matte finish that made original Hoola a cult-favorite. The entire Hoola bronzer collection ranges from light to deep so you can sweep on a natural-looking bronze. Comes complete with a built-in mirror and powder brush for a sunless & seamless application. Hoola Lite: light powder bronzer for face Hoola: Original matte powder bronzer for face NEW! Hoola Caramel: medium–deep powder bronzer for face NEW! Hoola Toasted: deep powder bronzer for face