Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
High Waisted Wool Blend Pants
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
High waisted wool blend pants in a wide leg fit with side seam pockets and a slight drop crotch.
Featured in 1 story
Conquer Anything In These Comfort-First Outfits
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
Front Row Shop
Shimmery Knit Trousers
$91.00
$74.90
from
Front Row Shop
Chelsea28
Wide Leg Tweed Jumpsuit
$149.00
$98.90
from
Nordstrom
American Eagle Outfitters
Splattered Boy Jean Crop Pant
$29.99
from
American Eagle Outfitters
3.1 Phillip Lim
Wide Leg Trouser
$450.00
from
La Garçonne
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
More from Pants
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
More from Fashion
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
