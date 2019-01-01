Rejina Pyo

High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

£385.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

A study in the chromatic scale, the Valerie jeans from Rejina Pyo offer a playful take on modern color. Crafted from cotton-blend denim, the wide-leg design is saturated in a pink-to-purple ombré wash. Mismatched buttons, a signature of the label, adorn the fly of the high-rise waist – finishing the look on a quintessentially Rejina Pyo note. material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees side slit pockets, back pockets zipper, hook fastening belt loops Designer colour name: lavender