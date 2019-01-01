Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Marc Jacobs

High Rise Velvet Disco Jeans

$390.00
At Stylebop
In striking purple velvet, these high-rise Marc Jacobs jeans are the ultimate in statement cool. The slim cut anchors the dramatic hue, making them a youthful alternative to denim.
Featured in 1 story
18 Ways To Wear Ultra Violet, The Color Of 2018
by Alice Casely-Hayford