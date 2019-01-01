Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus-Size Clothing
Eloquii
High Low Circle Sleeve Wrap Dress
$119.90
$52.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
The fan favorite Circle Sleeve Wrap Dress is back ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
22 Dresses That Are So Cheap Right Now
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Eloquii
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Peach Lift Step-hem Skinny Jean
$49.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus Size Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Square Neck Dress
$84.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted