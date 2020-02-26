Tilstar

Hexa Coaster Set (6)

These modern designed acrylic hexagonal coasters protect furniture from hot and cold drinks. Allows the beauty of your furniture to show through the uniquely designed coaster. Solid clear acrylic coasters with a geometric design created by a unique laser cutting process. This creates a fascinating prism-like effect as light passes through and around the designs in these stylish coasters. Use individually or create an endless variety of visual interest by arranging the different colors into patterns. Creates visual art for a sleek blending of form and function. One of the most uniquely designed coaster sets available. Upscale with quality workmanship throughout. Only a limited number have been produced. Set of 6 coasters comes in a beautiful gift box ready to make a statement of artistic good taste for that special person on your list.