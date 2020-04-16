Apple

Hemp-infused Apple Cider Vinegar

A hazy, healthful elixir. Made from fresh-pressed apples, Potli Apple is a hazy, rosy-gold tonic. A very modern pantry product, Potli Apple is an invigorating edible medicine infused with hemp-derived CBD. The foundation of Potli Apple is cultivated at a family-owned orchard in Santa Cruz, California. A single shot to start the day, Potli Apple is a simple approach to an ancient remedy. Apple cider vinegar is known to improve weight loss, insulin function, heart health, gut health and digestion. For those who love tart tastes, Potli Apple can be added to salads, vinaigrettes, mixed beverages, marinades, chutneys, and more. Product Information 135 mg hemp-derived CBD 15 mg per oz serving 9 servings per container About Potli Potli is the premium purveyor for the modern, CBD-enhanced kitchen pantry. Differentiated by a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Potli offers a unique line of artisanal, edible wellness products. Christine Yi and Felicity Chen, friends and co-founders of Potli, create thoughtful products that are easily integrated into a daily wellness routine. All products are sourced locally and bottled with love in Northern California.