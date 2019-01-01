Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Heel-flip
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jeffrey Campbell
Model is wearing U.S. size 8.5W (Wide) Measurement... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Shop Jeffrey Campbell’s Size-Inclusive Boots
by
Channing Hargrove
DETAILS
Burberry
Glossed-rubber Rain Boots
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Nine West
Wasabi Pointy Toe Boots
$129.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Stretch Panel Leather Boots
$150.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Platform Boots
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Honey-pot
$200.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Mall-grab
$215.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Mon-amour
$140.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Buzzz
$125.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
