A 3-in-1 Turmeric-infused under eye brightener inspired by ancient Ayurvedic medicine and beauty rituals. Moisturize, glow and prime with one cream. Haldi Eyes is a brightening eye cream that harnesses the power of Turmeric, which has been used in India as Ayurveda dating back 4,000 years. Formulated with Turmeric Extract, Quinoa Seed and Daisy Flower Extract to brighten and Caffeine to awaken the under eye area for a well-rested and bright eyed appearance. This hybrid formula, with a sacred Ayurvedic antioxidant, can be used as skincare and is formulated to make makeup better. The rich, buttery moisturizing formula explodes with hydration, energizing your eye area. Doubles as a smoothing, hydrating primer base for concealer. Anti-inflammatory Turmeric Root, aka Haldi – a sacred Indian spice – brightens the under eye area. Delicate, soothing Daisy Extract brightens dark undertones. Leaves skin petal soft. Caffeine is a natural vasoconstrictor and antioxidant that promotes a luminous look. Formulated without parabens, sulfates, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, Triclosan, Triclocarban, hydroquinone or talc. This product is Vegan and Cruelty-free.