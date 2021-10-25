Maison Me

Hadley Dress

$110.00

Our favorite Hadley Women’s Dress is back this season - this time in an exclusive Butterfly print we developed with Emma Harling. Matching back to the heidi dress for your mini, it makes a perfect Maman & Mini moment for fall! Printed on a soft lightweight viscose this fabric is ultra comfortable to wear. Dress has a rounded neck with a V-opening at the front. A soft puff sleeve falls to the elbow and a drawstring at the waist makes the fit adjustable. Five tiers in the skirt gives the silhouette nice movement. XS = 0-2, S = 2-4, M = 6-8, L = 8-10, XL = 10-12, if you are in between sizes we recommend sizing down.