Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Topshop

Hacienda Braided Ribbon Sandals

$40.00$20.00
At Topshop
Dress your feet in these flattering ribbon tie sandals. In beautiful black and gold braided ribbon, make sure this flat style is the first thing you pack for your next holiday. Upper: Leather goat lining/Textile. Specialist clean only.
Featured in 1 story
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway
by Georgia Murray