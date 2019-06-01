Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Self-Portrait
Guipure Lace-trimmed Printed Satin Wrap Top
£220.00
£66.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Red and cream satin and guipure lace Ties at front 100% polyester Dry clean.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Gemstone Floral Silk Tee
$118.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Eloquii
Flowy Printed Top
$89.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Boy+Girl
Cream Nico Pocket Tunic
$56.00
from
Boy+Girl
BUY
Roksanda Ilincic
Purple Herring Devan Top
$985.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Puff Sleeve Taffeta Dress
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Self-Portrait
Green Chiffon Pussy-bow Dress
£260.00
from
Self-Portrait
BUY
Self-Portrait
One-shoulder Metallic Flocked Chiffon Mini Dress
£320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Self-Portrait
Lace Midi Dress
£350.00
£245.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Tops
Violeta By Mango
Bow Satin Blouse
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Cuyana
French Terry Pleat-back Sweatshirt
$85.00
from
Cuyana
BUY
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew (comes In 10 Colors)
$100.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted