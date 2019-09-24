Farmacy

Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

An award-winning makeup remover and face cleanser in one that instantly melts virtually all makeup, leaving skin hydrated and silky smooth.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness and uneven textureFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Sunflower and Ginger Root Oils: Melt even stubborn makeup (including long-wear) without stripping or drying skin.- Turmeric and Moringa Extract: Help remove impurities, sunscreen residue, and fight the effects of pollution.- Papaya Enzymes: Naturally exfoliate pores. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones. This product is also vegan, and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This holy grail cleansing balm instantly melts makeup, removes impurities + gently exfoliates! Mineral oil free formula transforms from sorbet-like balm to silky oil to milky lather to remove makeup effortlessly. Zero residue. A blend of lime, bergamot + orange essential oils smells like vacation.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.