50% PU Coated Leather/50% Synthetic Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately 0-6 inches from arch Platform measures approximately 0-3 inches Boot opening measures approximately 6-12 inches around Tennis-inspired shoes with pillow-soft cushioning for everyday wear A '70s style reborn. These men's shoes take inspiration from iconic sport styles of the past and move them into the future. They're crafted with a suede upper and leather-like details. Signature 3-Stripes flash along the sides. Plush midsole cushioning gives comfort to every step. Un renacimiento del estilo de los años 70. Estos tenis de mujer se inspiran en los estilos deportivos icónicos del pasado y los transportan al futuro. Los tenis están hechos de una parte superior duradera con 3 rayas a lo largo de los lados. La amortiguación de la suela media de felpa da comodidad a cada paso.