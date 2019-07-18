Triple Eight

Gotham Rubber Helmet

C$61.64

Triple Eight designs helmets that are made to be safe, stylish, and comfortable. That is exactly what the Gotham Helmet does- Dual Certified by both U.S. CPSC Bike and ASTM Skate safety standards. The Gotham Helmet has a subtle brim with Triple Eight logo style venting. Create the perfect fit with the custom adjustable fit dial system that can be adjusted with just a twist of the dial. Patented Conehead EPS liner technology allows the Gotham helmet to be ultra lightweight and has greater energy dispersement when it makes impact. Protect what matters most with the Triple Eight Gotham Helmet. Features: S/M 21.7-22.8in (55cm-58cm), L/XL 23.2-24in (59-61cm) Model Year: 2017, Product ID: 384872, Model Number: 3301 XS/S, GTIN: 0604352033015