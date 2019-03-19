Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Isabel Marant
Gold-tone And Shell Bracelet
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Clasp fastening Shell: Philippines Imported
Featured in 1 story
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
by
Eliza Huber
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Heirloom Charm Bracelet Additional 50% Today
$48.00
$17.48
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Wilhelmina García
Gold Tulip Bracelet
€170.00
from
Wilhelmina García
BUY
DETAILS
Legier
Malachite Round Stone Signet Pendant & Bracelet
$500.00
from
Legier
BUY
DETAILS
Venessa Arizaga
Venessa Arizaga Palm Cactus Bracelet Set
$50.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
