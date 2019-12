Jillian Dempsey

Gold Sculpting Bar

$260.89

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Helps revive tired, puffy looking skin. Battery operated. Completely remove all makeup to start on a clean face. Do not use in the bath or shower. Revolve Style No. JDEM-WU19. Manufacturer Style No. BB9020. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.