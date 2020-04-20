Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
ColorProof
Biorepair-8 Anti-thinning Shampoo
£36.22
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
Odacité
552m Soap Free Shampoo Bar
£27.00
from
Naturismo
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
A'Kin
Mild & Gentle Fragrance Free Shampoo
C$21.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Oribe
Oribe
Dermstore Exclusive Oribe X Harry Josh Blowout Kit (6 Piece)
$320.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Oribe
Airbrush Root Touch Up Spray
£7.50
from
Space NK
BUY
Oribe
Airbrush Root Touch-up Spray
C$35.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
$23.00
$17.25
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair Care
ColorProof
Biorepair-8 Anti-thinning Shampoo
£36.22
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
Joico
Colour Intensity Semi-permanent Titanium Color
C$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Dark and Lovely
Go Intense Temporary Hair Color Sprays, Silver Lining
C$11.88
from
House of Beauty
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Colorista 1-day Hair Color Spray
C$14.12
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted