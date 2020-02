JINsoon

Glitzy

At The Helm

Add this glitter to another color to add some glam, or leave it to stand on its own for a dramatic sparkle. Color Silver sparkle Size 11mL / 0.37 fl oz. Materials Formulated without harsh chemicals such as Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl phosphate, Parabens, Lead UV filter protection Vegan friendly No animal testing This color is 10-Free