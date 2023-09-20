zagg

Glass XTR3, made with Hexiom impact technology, is our most technologically advanced screen protector. It provides seamless, edge-to-edge protection with Eyesafe® RPF60 technology to filter blue light (435-440 nm). The anti-reflective technology enhances the color depth and vibrancy on your screen. Glass XTR3 also has an anti-dust adhesive and an EZ Apply® install tray so you get perfect alignment. 10X Stronger: Glass XTR3 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.1 Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration: New-to-world Eyesafe® RPF60 technology filters blue light (435-440 nm) to improve eye comfort and sleep, and it won’t change the colors on your screen. Anti-reflective Technology: This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. Smooth, Ultra-Touch Sensitive Surface: Glass XTR3 has an SiO2-enhanced coating for maximum touch sensitivity and a super smooth surface. Anti-dust Adhesive: Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly over most dust. Anti-microbial Treatment: Glass XTR3 contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.2 Recycled Glass Content: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass.3 TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. FSC Certification: With recyclable packaging made from 100% recycled materials, Glass XTR3 has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests. Precise Installation: The EZ Apply® installation process with tray ensures perfect alignment. Limited Lifetime Warranty: If your InvisibleShield ever gets worn or damaged, we will replace it for as long as you own your device. 1Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 2Contains anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 3Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.