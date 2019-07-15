Haus Laboratories

Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Duo In Speed Queen

$36.00

HAUS the power of your own creativity with this versatile, multifaceted shimmer topper. Our weightless, smudge-proof, liquid-to-powder formula is easily layered and blended anywhere that deserves the spotlight. Building up creaseless pigment intensity is simple, so you can dial it up or dial it down.Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Duo comes in:Give 'Em HeavenAphrodite - Champagne with Multi-Color PearlLegend - Yellow Gold PearlDowntown PunkChained Ballerina - Deep Black with Multi-Color PearlRose B*tch - Soft Mauve with Silver PearlSpeed QueenDynasty - Emerald with Multi-Color PearlBiker - Gunmetal with Silver PearlAll-Day WearFlake-Proof, Smear-Proof, Transfer-ProofOphthalmologist Tested Cruelty-Free, VeganAbout UsThis Is Not Just Another Beauty Brand.They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules.IngredientsAqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Mica, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)