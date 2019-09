Maison Jules

Gingham-checked Pull-on Pants

$49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A tiny checked-print delivers a fresh and crisp look to these pull-on pants from Maison Jules, a nice wear-anywhere addition to your collection. Approx. inseam: 28". Approx. rise: 9-1/2". Pull-on styling. Created for Macy's. Rayon/polyester/nylon/spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 8334801.