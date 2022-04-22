Origins

Ginger Souffle™whipped Body Cream

Vegan (Free-of animal derived ingredients) What It Is: A whipped body cream with our signature, spicy Ginger aroma. What It Does: Gifts self-care from top to toe. Infused with aromatic Ginger, this luxurious, lush body cream invigorates skin and senses, hydrates, nourishes and softens—for skin that feels velvety-smooth. We Formulate Without: Parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diethanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads & animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey & beeswax).