Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Loup
Gilda Jumpsuit
$193.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loup
The Gilda Jumpsuit is our dream worksuit with a feminine edge and fit for curves. Made from soft thin washed cotton and featuring front metal zipper, peter pan collar with a raw edge , front and back pockets and self tie belt.
Featured in 1 story
Turn Up The Heat With These 20 Boiler Suits
by
Eliza Huber
DETAILS
Koshka
Lace Trim Jumper
$49.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DETAILS
Base Range
Black Short Strap Overall
$140.00
$70.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Tu Es Mon Tresor
Imitation Pearl Embellished Overalls
$1080.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nathalie Du Pasquier
Pia Print Rayon Jumpsuit
$108.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Loup
Simone Jeans
£131.04
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Loup
Light Royal Simone Jeans
$165.00
from
Loup
BUY
DETAILS
Loup
Blue Gilda Jumpsuit
$193.00
from
Loup
BUY
DETAILS
Loup
White Simone Jeans
$165.00
from
Loup
BUY
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
