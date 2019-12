MyGift

Geometric Magazine Rack

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

MODERN MAGAZINE STAND: 17-inch geometric metal document and magazine holder with gold-tone finish ARTISTIC ELEGANCE: Airy and dynamic geometric design and gold-tone finish complement contemporary home and office spaces LARGE ORGANIZER: 17-inch width and 6-inch depth accommodate several large mailers, file folders, notebooks, magazines, or other documents VISIBLE CONTENTS: Semi-open sides provide a view of contents SPECS: 10.4 H × 16.8 W × 5.5 L (in inches)