Search
Products fromShop
Cost Plus World Market

Geometric Citronella Candles Set Of 3

$38.97
At Cost Plus World Market
Pressed ceramic gives our trio of colorful citronella candles intriguing texture and visual interest. The gently fragranced wax keeps bugs at bay naturally, so you can enjoy the great outdoors in peace.
Featured in 1 story
The Underrated Site That Has The Best Mom Gifts
by Elizabeth Buxton