Cetaphil

Gentle Skin Cleanser 236ml

£8.99 £5.95

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a mild, non-irritating cleanser that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy. It soothes skin as it cleans, removing dirt and impurities without stripping skin of natural lipids. It is fragrance free, does not block pores and matches the pH value of skin, making it ideal for daily use on even the most sensitive skin.