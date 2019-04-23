The Genevieve bikini is a LMF classic bikini. Taking cues from retro lingerie, the genevieve top molds to the body while our innovative metallic PVC fabric provides perfect support. The Genevieve fastens in the back with our signature black buckle and has no need for adjustable straps. Sturdy zig-zag stitches guarantee a secure fit and lean, sexy curves. Worn with our classic curve seamed bottom which provides medium coverage and rides low for an elongated silhouette. Shown here in white gold metallic PVC. Fabrication: 72% Nylon, 28% Elastane.
Made in the U.S.A.