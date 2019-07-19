Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Veronica Beard

Gemini Check Crop Pants

$395.00$263.89
At Nordstrom
These houndstooth-check trousers borrow from traditional menswear, but the slim fit and cropped length make them look more modern.
Featured in 1 story
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by Eliza Huber