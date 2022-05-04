Ganni

Ganni X Scholl Sandals

$285.00

Style note Product description Please note size 40 is not available. Follow the GANNI X SCHOLL size guide in the gallery. Scholl’s original handcrafted wooden clog gets a twist in this iconic mash-up made for easy, effortless sultry summers in the city. This slide sandal in GANNI checkered print features the iconic wooden sole and buckle closure. The fabric is 100% certified organic cotton and handmade in Italy. The lining consists of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester, and the sole is made of manmade rubber and FSCouncil certified wood.