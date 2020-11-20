Globen Lighting

Fungo Table Lamp 16

£87.00

Buy Now Review It

At Royal Design

Fungo is a sponge-like table lamp that has taken inspiration from the forest. Designed by GL Design Studio for Globen Lighting. The lamp is made of white glass with light brown elements and gives off a pleasant light. Characteristics Transparent cord 200 cm with switch Light source is purchased separately 1xE14 Available in two sizes As we are based in Sweden, all our lamps/electrical items are made to the European standard of 230 Volts, and come with an EU plug. You may need an adapter for your product to function properly.