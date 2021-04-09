The Nue Co.

Functional Fragrance

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A fragrance with a function, designed to help you reset at times of high stress. Fragrance story: Featuring a blend of green cardamom, iris, palo santo, violet and cedarwood, this unisex fragrance helps reduce stress. It was developed using data insight and research into the connection between cognitive function and the olfactory system. Style: Woody, spicy. Notes: Green cardamom, iris, palo santo, violet, cedarwood. How to use: Spray onto your wrists and neck. Use daily or at moments of high stress. 0.34 oz. size is a spray Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc; also free of hexane Nontoxic Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA The above statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; this item is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Ingredients criteria: natural ingredients are traceable and origins publicly available, includes upcycled and/or byproducts as ingredients This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: primary packaging is glass or paper; secondary packaging is paper or fiber-based, and is FSC certified This product meets Nordstrom Responsible manufacturing criteria: made in a lab that uses 100% renewable energy Item #5997867 Ingredients Alcohol, Cardomome Verte SFE, Cardomom, Bergamot, Cilantro, Myhrr Oil, Myrrhone, Orris Firabs (Iris), Violet, Jasmin, Cedarwood Oil, Musk, Palo Santo, Ambrox, Guaiacwood. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging