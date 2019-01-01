Fresh

Fresh Best Of Beauty Bundle

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fresh

Our citrus-based Vitamin Nectar mask is the star of this set of complexion classics that delivers gorgeous, healthy-looking skin. Personalize the collection by coloring the orange grove pattern with the pencils inside. Soy Face Cleanser(50ml): A gentle gel cleanser for all skin types that removes impurities and makeup—even mascara—without stripping away essential moisture Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask(30ml): A highly innovative formula featuring a concentrated citrus blend that gently refines the appearance of skin for an incredibly vibrant, healthy-looking glow Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream with Super 7 Complex*(15ml): A universal daily moisturizer featuring 7 super-charged ingredients* that minimizes and prevents visible signs of aging, delivers intense hydration, and boosts radiance Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate(5ml): An advanced eye treatment that diminishes and prevents signs of aging while moisturizing and visibly firming the eye area Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy(2.2g): An age-defying lip treatment that nourishes and smoothes the appearance of wrinkles