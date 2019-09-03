Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
London Times

Floral Off-the-shoulder Dress

$138.00$39.97
At Nordstrom Rack
A romantic textured floral print accentuates this off-the-shoulder dress, while flutter sleeves and a popover bust add a whimsical, flowy element. Fit: this style runs large, order one size down. Off-the-shoulder. Tiered short flutter sleeves. Popover bust. Elasticized bust. Floral pattern. Textured. Solid color. Sheer overlay. Lined. Approx. 35" length (size 16W). Imported
Featured in 1 story
29 White Sundresses Under $100
by Emily Ruane